August 30, 2024

Winston’s Weekly: US Rate Cuts, Aussie Markets, and REIT Outlook

In this week's episode, Paul and Winston discuss the implications of the Federal Reserve's potential rate cuts on the US and Australian markets. They also delve into the performance of Australian REITs and the factors driving their success.

