August 30, 2024

US economy surpasses expectations with 3% growth amid high interest rates

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Despite continuing high interest rates, the US economy was stronger than previously expected, with the second estimate of June quarter economic growth being upgraded to a robust 3% from 2.8% a month ago.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis upgraded its assessment of US economic growth despite pressure from persistent inflation and high interest rates.

Bond yields rose in the Treasury market, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury increasing to 3.87% from 3.84% late Wednesday.

Weekly jobless claims fell by 2,000 to a still low 231,000, while continuing claims increased by 13,000 to 1.868 million.

Comex December gold traded higher, settling at a new high of $US2,554.60 an ounce after touching $US2,562.20 an ounce during trading.

In Singapore, iron ore settled slightly higher at $US101.95 a tonne for 62% Fe fines, a gain of 1% for the session.

