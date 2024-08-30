Stocks of the Hour: Nickel X, Australian Oil Company, Advance Metals

To register for Friday's webinar click here.
Nickel X (ASX:NKL) announced a binding tenement sale agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the Penny South Gold Project to bolster their West Australian Gold exploration portfolio. Penny South Gold Project located in a world class gold district and ~550m south of one of Australia’s highest grade producing gold mines, the Penny West/North Gold Mine, owned and operated by Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS). Shares are trading 75 per cent higher at 3.5 cents.
Australian Oil Company (ASX:AOK) advises that it has reached an agreement with Blue Sky Resources by which AOK will receive $3,000,000 from Blue Sky to resolve outstanding Nido divestment transaction and divest Red Earth. The payment includes an up front, non-refundable consideration of $750k, with residual funds to be received on or before 30 November 2024. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 0.4 cents.
Advance Metals (ASX:AVM) announced results for its rock chip sampling program at the Augustus Project in Arizona. The Company has received assay results from a sampling program which includes copper ranging from 0.1 per cent to 20.8 per cent copper. Shares are trading 20.83 per cent higher at 2.9 cents.