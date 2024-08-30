BluGlass to host premier semiconductor conference

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass (ASX:BLG) is set to host Australia’s premier semiconductor industry conference, Semiconductor Australia 2024. In partnership with the Semiconductor Sector Service Bureau (S3B) and ShareCafe, the one-day event will take place on 24 October in Sydney.

The conference aims to position Australia as a global leader in semiconductor, quantum and photonics technology. It will bring together industry titans, government officials and investors to discuss the sector’s challenges and opportunities. A star-studded line-up of speakers, including Australia’s Chief Scientist Dr Cathy Foley, will share insights on the latest advancements and future directions.

Semiconductor Australia 2024 will feature a dynamic program of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and presentations from leading Australian companies. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry peers, explore potential collaborations, and gain valuable insights into the rapidly evolving semiconductor landscape.

“Australia has a unique opportunity to become a major player in the global semiconductor supply chain,” says BluGlass Chair James Walker. “Semiconductor Australia will showcase our nation’s world-class research and development capabilities and attract the investment needed to bring innovative products to market.”

The conference will spotlight a range of Australian companies driving innovation in the sector, including BluGlass, Weebit Nano, Silex Systems, Archer Materials, 4DS Memory, Morse Micro, Diraq, Silicon Quantum Computing, and Quantum Brilliance. These companies are at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technologies with applications across various industries, from telecommunications and electronics to healthcare and renewable energy.

Semiconductor Australia 2024 is expected to attract a significant audience of industry professionals, investors, policymakers, and academics. The event will provide a platform to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and investment in Australia’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Semiconductor Australia Conference 2024

Date: Thursday, 24 October 2024

Time: 8:00am – 6:00pm AEDT

Venue: Deloitte: Quay Quarter Tower, Level 46, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney

Register to attend here.