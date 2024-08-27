FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

August 27, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Antilles Gold, Elementos, Sayona Mining

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

 

Antilles Gold (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has hit multiple 20m intercepts with +1.2% to 1.7% Cu from the in-fill drilling Nueva Sabana oxide deposit, Cuba. An updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the proposed Nueva Sabana mine is expected to be completed next month by Brisbane based Mining Associates. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 0.5 cents.

Elementos (ASX:ELT) has secured four additional strategically important tenements adjacent to its Oropesa Tin Project in Spain. These tenements, which are geologically prospective for various base and critical minerals including tin, copper, fluorspar, lithium, and rare earth elements, will further enhance the company's exploration efforts and development plans for the Oropesa Project. Shares are trading flat at 8.5 cents.

North American lithium producer Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA; OTCQB:SYAXF) has announced that there Moblan Mineral Resource has increased 81% to 93Mt. 70,000 m of drilling is planned for 2024 to further test the extent of mineralisation and increase the Measured and Indicated resources. Shares are trading 3.7 per cent higher at 2.8 cents.

