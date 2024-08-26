IVE Group (ASX:IGL) FY24 results presentation

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) CEO Matt Aitken and CFO Darren Dunkley present on the group’s FY24 financial results.
Key underlying financial performance indicators for the year include:
- Revenue $969.9m, up 0.3% from $967.4m pcp
- Material gross profit margin, 46.7% up from 45.1% pcp
- EBITDA $127.8m, up 7.5% from $119.0m pcp
- NPAT $43.0m, up 8.4% from $39.7m pcp, impacted by higher net finance costs
- EPS (NPAT) 28.0¢ps, up 5.8% from 26.4¢ps pcp
- EPS (NPATA) 30.2¢ps, up 6.1% from 28.5¢ps pcp
- Operating cash conversion to EBITDA 114.0%, up from 65.7% pcp
- Net debt $131.0m, up modestly from $124.2m at 30 June 2023, primarily reflecting funding of the
- JacPak acquisition ($28m) largely offset by the strong increase in operating cash flow
- Stable fully franked final dividend of 8.5¢ps (FY24 dividend of 18.0¢ps, stable on pcp)