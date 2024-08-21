FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

August 21, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Dundas Minerals, Antilles Gold, MTM Critical Metals

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

 

Dundas Minerals (ASX:DUN) has confirmed a high grade gold intercept at the Windanya and Baden-Powell projects, located adjacent the Goldfields Highway ~60km north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The results include 9.5 g/t Au (depths between 146m – 147m). Shares are trading 125 per cent higher at 5.4 cents.

Antilles Gold (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) announced results from the final 17 in-fill diamond drill holes into the Nueva Sabana oxide deposit in central Cuba. The results include multiple 20m intercepts with +1.2% to 1.7% Cu. Shares are trading 28.57 per cent higher at 0.45 cents.

MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) announced a significant breakthrough in the development of their Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology. The Company has successfully converted SC6 spodumene concentrate directly to lithium chloride (LiCl) in a single, acid-free unit operation. Shares are trading 18.92 per cent higher at 4.4 cents.

 

