ASX down 0.49% near noon: More corporate earnings come through

Australian shares experienced a minor pullback on Wednesday, mirroring a similar trend in overseas markets. Investors carefully analysed a flurry of corporate earnings reports, marking the busiest day of the earnings season so far.

At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.49 per cent lower at 7958.90.

Notable movers included Brambles, Charter Hall, Breville, Santos, Domino's Pizza, AUB Group, and Corporate Travel. In other corporate news, IAG, Fletcher Building, Scentre, Perpetual, HMC Capital, Healius, Cleanaway Waste Management, and Superloop also made headlines with their financial results and announcements.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 16 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 3.65 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 2.45 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), trading 13.85 per cent higher at $107.45. It is followed by shares in Brambles (ASX:BXB) and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC).

The worst-performing large cap is Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC), trading 4.35 per cent lower at $7.04. It is followed by shares in Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) and Santos (ASX:STO).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2550.60 an ounce.

Iron ore is 0.7 per cent higher at US$95.10 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.69 per cent rise.

One Australian dollar is buying 67.44 US cents.