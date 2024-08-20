Stocks of the Hour: Corella Resources, Green Technology Metals, Lithium Universe

To register for Friday's webinar click here.
Corella Resources (ASX:CR9) has secured government funding to accelerate research into a new HPA production process using its high-quality kaolin deposit. The project aims to reduce costs and environmental impact while producing 5N HPA, a critical material for batteries and LEDs. Shares are trading 60 pr cent higher at 0.8 cents.
Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1) has announced a partnership with South Korean battery giant EcoPro Innovation. The collaboration aims to develop lithium mines and processing facilities in Canada. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 0.8 cents.
Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) has formed a committee with the W8banaki Nation to collaborate on the development of a lithium refinery on traditional W8banaki land. The partnership aims to leverage the W8banaki's knowledge of the region and the battery supply chain. Shares are trading 11.54 per cent higher 1.45 cents.