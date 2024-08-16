Economics / FNN Content / Video

August 16, 2024

Winston’s Weekly: Results period update

By Finance News Network

 

Winston Sammut, the Director Property of Euree Asset Management, gives his weekly take on the REITs sector.

Topics discussed include:

  • Rates and inflation
  • Property sector movements
  • The week ahead

Disclaimer: This information is General Advice only and does not take into account your individual objectives, financial situation, or needs. You should consider whether the advice is appropriate to your personal circumstances. It is recommended that you consult your own financial advisor before making any decisions regarding any information, strategies or products mentioned. Additionally, please note that Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ), the parent company of Finance News Network, owns an interest in Euree Asset Management.

