Winston’s Weekly: Results period update

DOWNLOAD RESEARCH REPORT Paxalisib Misses AGILE Hurdle, but Very Significant Value Remains Investors Over-React, Smart Ones Will Profit Kazia Therapeutics (KZA) announced yesterday morning that paxalisib did not meet the threshold to move into stage 2 of the GBM AGILE clinical trial (NCT03970447). The study was an adaptive trial designed to assess the potential of new therapeutics to treat the highly aggressive brain cancer glioblastoma (GBM) in a cost-effective manner. Demonstrating efficacy in GBM is an extremely high hurdle as shown by the fact that there is only one approved drug for the disease, temozolomide, and it is only effective in 1/3 of patients. Given the high nature of the hurdle, in our original initiating coverage report on KZA, we only gave paxalisib a small chance of returning a positive result from the overall study. That is the nature of drug development with one group estimating only 6% to 7% of new chemical entities that commence clinical trials reach launch (Dowden & Munro (2019) Nat Rev Drug Discov). The small percentage that do make it to launch, however, more than make up for the cash spent on those that don’t.

