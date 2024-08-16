FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

August 16, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Miramar Resources, Elixir Energy, Wellnex Life

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

 

Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R) has announced that the RC drilling underway at Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore Projects in WA. First drilling campaign to target Ni-Cu-CoPGE deposits within the Capricorn Orogen of WA. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 0.75 cents.

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) has announced the flow test of the Lorelle Sandstone post stimulation was completed yesterday. The results show that the Lorelle Sandstone flows gas stabilized at flow rates of 2.1 and 2.5 MMSCFPD. On-site operations have now moved to the stimulation of the 5 upper zones. Shares are trading 11.36 per cent higher at 12.25 cents.

Wellnex Life (ASX:WNX) announced that with their joint venture partner OneLife Botanicals, the company has successfully launched the new medicinal cannabis brand – Wellness Life. Wellness Life has commenced sales in July with product being prescribed by registered medical professionals in Australia and dispensed by pharmacies. Shares are trading flat at 2.3 cents.  

