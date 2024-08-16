C29 Metals (ASX:C29) – Webinar Presentation

Shannon Green – Managing Director – C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) is a company focused on powering the clean energy transition through the systematic exploration and development of its portfolio of uranium and copper assets.
August 16, 2024
Shannon Green – Managing Director – C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) is a company focused on powering the clean energy transition through the systematic exploration and development of its portfolio of uranium and copper assets.
Get daily updates straight to your inbox.