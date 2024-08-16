FNN Content / Shares / Video / Webinars

August 16, 2024

C29 Metals (ASX:C29) – Webinar Presentation

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

Shannon Green – Managing Director – C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) is a company focused on powering the clean energy transition through the systematic exploration and development of its portfolio of uranium and copper assets.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

icetana (ASX:ICE) – Webinar Presentation

Resouro Strategic Metals (ASX:RAU) – Webinar Presentation

Goldilocks bounce, Central banks now cutting, Jobs and wages support RBA hold, Profit results

a2 Milk and Synlait end bitter feud

The Last Word: Episode 5

Winston’s Weekly: Results period update