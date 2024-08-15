Stocks of the Hour: Latin Resources, KALiNA Power, Perpetual Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here.
Latin Resources (ASX:LRS) has announced that Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) will acquire 100% of the shares in Latin Resources by way of a Court-approved scheme of arrangement for approximately 20 cents per share. Pilbara Minerals has secured Latin Resources’ flagship Salinas Lithium Project which has potential to become a top 10 hard rock lithium operation by production globally (excluding Africa). Shares are trading 52.08 per cent higher at 18.25 cents.
KALiNA Power (ASX:KPO) has signed preliminary agreements with natural gas producers to build power plants in Alberta that capture and store carbon dioxide. These agreements lay the groundwork for final contracts once the project plans are finalised. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 0.5 cents.
Perpetual Resources (ASX:PEC) announces a high-grade rare earth discovery from maiden drill program at Raptor REE Project. The results include concentrations exceeding 4,000 ppm TREO, with all holes starting at surface and ending in mineralisation, indicating potential depth continuity. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.