Economics / FNN Content

August 15, 2024

Iron ore plunges as China’s steel production slumps

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Iron ore prices fell again on Wednesday after data revealed Chinese crude steel production slumped for a second consecutive month in July.

Figures from the country's National Bureau of Statistics showed China's crude steel output plummeting 9% to 82.9 million tonnes in July, compared to the same month in 2023 and June of this year. This represented a 10 million tonne decline from May's peak of 92.9 million tonnes and marked the lowest monthly total since February.

The decline brought total production for the first seven months of the year to 613.7 million tonnes, a 2.2% decrease from the same period last year and double the 1.1% dip in the first six months.

Analysts reported a daily production fall of 12.4% from June, averaging 2.68 million tonnes, the lowest level since the start of the year. They attributed this to many Chinese steel producers undergoing maintenance on their steelmaking facilities or reducing production due to weakening demand and prices, particularly for rebar, the primary steel product used in building and construction.

News of the July output slide caused iron ore prices to drop approximately 3% to just over US$93 a tonne for 62% Fe fines. This is the lowest price of the year and a 7% decline from last Friday's closing price of US$101.09 a tonne.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

China’s property crisis deepens

Jobs boom defies economic gloom

Is Trump Media’s stock tumble a warning for the 2024 presidential race?

Mars gobbles up snack giant Kellanova for $36 billion

Central banks rejoice as US and UK inflation cools

Iron ore and coal prices plummet