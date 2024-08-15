ASX up 0.2% to post eighth straight day of gains

Australian shares extended their winning streak on Thursday, with the benchmark index rising 0.2%, despite a decline in the mining sector. The positive market sentiment was driven by a stronger-than-expected jobs report, offsetting concerns about China's economic slowdown. While several companies reported solid earnings, others, including Cochlear and Origin Energy, disappointed investors. The Australian dollar strengthened, and US stocks rose on easing inflation concerns.

Futures

The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 73 points.

The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 9.75 points.

The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 69.5 points.

The SPI futures are up 9 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector was Communication Services, up 1.69 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Utilities, down 4.06 per cent.

The best-performing large cap was Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ), closing 6.36 per cent higher at $6.19. It was followed by shares in Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) and Netwealth Group (ASX:NWL).

The worst-performing large cap was Origin Energy (ASX:ORG), closing 9.43 per cent lower at $9.60. It was followed by shares in Cochlear (ASX:COH) and Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has gained 0.47 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.28 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.03 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2,491.50 an ounce.

Iron ore is 3.1 per cent lower at US$95.25 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 3 per cent fall.

Light crude is trading $0.18 higher at US$77.16 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 66.23 US cents.