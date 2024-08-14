FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

August 14, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Immutep, LiveHire, Forbidden Foods, Estrella Resources

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

 

Immutep (ASX:IMM) has initiated a Phase I clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of IMP761, a novel LAG-3 agonist antibody. IMP761 is designed to restore immune system balance by enhancing the hindering function of LAG-3 on T cells, thereby addressing the underlying cause of numerous autoimmune diseases. Shares are trading 1.61 per cent higher at 31.5 cents.

LiveHire (ASX:LVH) has entered into a Bid Implementation Agreement (BIA) relating to an all cash, on-market takeover bid by Humanforce Holdings to acquire all of the ordinary shares in LiveHire for $0.045 per Share. The offer represents a 156.0% premium to the undisturbed 90-day VWAP of $0.018. Shares are trading 91.67 per cent higher at 4.6 cents.

Forbidden Foods (ASX:FFF) has executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Good Oats Pty Ltd, which is trading as Oat Milk Goodness (OMG), a leading Australian plant-based non-dairy milk company. Co-founded by Australian cricketer Steve Smith, OMG competes in the fast-growing oat milk sector with a unique product offering defined by its seed oil-free formula. Shares are trading 23.08 per cent higher at 1.6 cents.

Estrella Resources (ASX:ESR) has announced that they have applied for highly prospective manganese exploration licenses in Timor-Leste. The Licenses when granted are valid for 4 years and total 194.4 km2. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.6 cents.  

