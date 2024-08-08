Stocks of the Hour: NOVONIX, Cynata Therapeutics, Cauldron Energy

To register for Friday's webinar click here.
NOVONIX (ASX:NVX) and CBMM has joined forces to develop cost-effective, high-performance cathode materials. NOVONIX's patented process will combine with CBMM's niobium to create high-performance, low-cost batteries. Shares are trading 0.81 per cent lower at 61 cents.
Cynata Therapeutics (ASX:CYP) announces positive preclinical results for Cymerus™ therapy in pulmonary fibrosis. Cymerus™ MSCs demonstrated significant reversal of pulmonary fibrosis and lung stiffness in preclinical model. Shares are trading 2.56 per cent higher at 20 cents.
Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU) confirms high-grade uranium mineralisation at Bennet Well. Infill drilling program successfully extends and confirms uranium palaeochannel, with plans to expand exploration footprint. Shares are trading flat at 1.9 cents.