FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

August 8, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: NOVONIX, Cynata Therapeutics, Cauldron Energy

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

NOVONIX (ASX:NVX) and CBMM has joined forces to develop cost-effective, high-performance cathode materials. NOVONIX's patented process will combine with CBMM's niobium to create high-performance, low-cost batteries. Shares are trading 0.81 per cent lower at 61 cents.

Cynata Therapeutics (ASX:CYP) announces positive preclinical results for Cymerus™ therapy in pulmonary fibrosis. Cymerus™ MSCs demonstrated significant reversal of pulmonary fibrosis and lung stiffness in preclinical model. Shares are trading 2.56 per cent higher at 20 cents.

Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU) confirms high-grade uranium mineralisation at Bennet Well. Infill drilling program successfully extends and confirms uranium palaeochannel, with plans to expand exploration footprint. Shares are trading flat at 1.9 cents.  

About Abbey Phillipps

View more articles by Abbey Phillipps →

More Related Articles

ASX down 0.62% near noon: Materials down 1.95 per cent

Transurban to boost dividend

US tech stocks weigh on market as Nvidia falls

Arcadium reassesses lithium projects

Mosaic brands in crisis

China stays out of gold market