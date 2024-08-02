Stocks of the Hour: Venture Minerals, Boab Metals, Gold Mountain

To register for today's webinar click here.
Venture Minerals (ASX:VMS) has announced the commencement of a new drilling program targeting high-grade mineralisation at the Company’s flagship Jupiter rare earth discovery. The new program follows the recent modelling of significant zones of high-grade mineralisation in both the northern and central zones of the large-scale system. Shares are trading 5.26 per cent lower at 1.8 cents.
Boab Metals (ASX:BML) has announced the continuation of exploration activities in 2024 at its Sorby Hills Lead-Silver-Zinc project located in the east Kimberley Region of Western Australia. Drill Rig on site and Phase VIII drill program has commenced. Shares are trading flat at 9.4 cents.
Gold Mountain (ASX:GMN) has announced it has received a third batch of 12 stream sediment samples from the Irajuba tenements in the Down Under Project area. Very high grade results in stream sediment samples extend and consolidate the areas of high grade results previously released 24 July 2024. Shares are trading flat at 0.35 cents.