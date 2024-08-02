ASX down 1.94% near noon: All sectors in red

Australian shares plummeted on Friday, mirroring a sharp decline on Wall Street driven by concerns over the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. At 11.40am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.94 per cent lower at 7,956.90, with all sectors experiencing losses, led by technology and real estate. Despite the downturn, the index is still on track for a positive week, reflecting recent strong performance.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 171 points.

Best and worst performers

All sectors are in the red. The sector with the fewest losses is Utilities, down 0.8 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 2.38 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation (ASX:FPH), trading 1.31 per cent higher at $30.17. It is followed by shares in ResMed (ASX:RMD) and Newmont Corporation (ASX:NEM).

The worst-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS), trading 5.56 per cent lower at $2.89. It is followed by shares in BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) and JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2486.20 an ounce.

Iron ore is 1.3 per cent higher at US$102.30 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.2 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 65.06 US cents.