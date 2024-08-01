Stocks of the Hour: ENRG Elements, Antilles Gold, D3 Energy

To register for Friday's webinar click here.
ENRG Elements (ASX:EEL, OTCQB: EELFF) has entered into an agreement to acquire the Lamont Lake uranium exploration project in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Project is located in a highly prospective uranium province and favourable operating jurisdiction. Shares are trading 100 per cent higher at 0.4 cents.
Antilles Gold (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has announced high grade intercepts of gold from the Nueva Sabana oxide deposit in central Cuba. Results include 41 grams per tonne of gold. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 0.4 cents.
D3 Energy (ASX:D3E) announced outstanding flowed gas results from its multi-well production testing program at ER315 located in the Free State, South Africa. The stabilised flow rate is almost double the previous flow rate measured with previous testing kit. Shares are trading 2.86 per cent higher at 18 cents.