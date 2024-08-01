FNN Content / Markets

August 1, 2024

ASX up 0.6% near noon: Investors optimistic over potential rate cuts

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

The Australian share market has reached a new peak, surpassing 8100 points, fuelled by investor optimism stemming from potential interest rate cuts and rising oil prices. Cooling inflation figures and hints of a potential rate reduction by the US Federal Reserve have boosted market sentiment, particularly benefiting rate-sensitive sectors like banking and real estate.

Additionally, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have driven up oil prices, propelling energy stocks higher and contributing to the overall market surge.

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.55 per cent higher at 8,136.50.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 27 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.46 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Industrials, down 0.17 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS), trading 3.07 per cent higher at $3.02. It is followed by shares in Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY) and Technology One (ASX:TNE).

The worst-performing large cap is Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN), trading 2.48 per cent lower at $6.30. It is followed by shares in TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG) and Qube Holdings (ASX:QUB).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2497.90 an ounce.
Iron ore is 2.0 per cent higher at US$100.95 a tonne.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2.53 per cent rise.
One Australian dollar is buying 65.46 US cents.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

Australia’s export surplus cut in half

China’s economy slows in July

Namoi Cotton battle intensifies

Uber and BYD partner to put 100,000 electric vehicles on the road

Stocks of the Hour: ENRG Elements, Antilles Gold, D3 Energy

Home price growth was 0.5%mom in July, Expect further slowing as shortfall remains