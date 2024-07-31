ASX up 1.1% near noon: CPI increases to 3.8% in June quarter

Australian annual inflation increased to 3.8% in the June quarter, aligning with market expectations. While quarterly inflation remained steady at 1%, core inflation eased slightly. This data will significantly influence the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision next week, with markets anticipating a potential rate hike despite global central banks adopting a more cautious stance.

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.1 per cent higher at 8040.40.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 58 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Energy, up 1.55 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Utilities, up 0.03 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Technology One (ASX:TNE), trading 4.34 per cent higher at $20.42. It is followed by shares in Medibank Private (ASX:MPL) and Fortescue (ASX:FMG).

The worst-performing large cap is Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX), trading 3.83 per cent lower at $18.58. It is followed by shares in Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) and Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2451.10 an ounce.

Iron ore is 2.4 per cent lower at US$99.00 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.4 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 64.96 US cents.