July 30, 2024

Noosa Mining Investor Conference, July 2024 – American West Metals (ASX:AW1)

Dave O'Neill – Managing Director – American West Metals (ASX:AW1)

 

Dave O'Neill – Managing Director – American West Metals (ASX:AW1) ) is an Australian clean energy mining company focused on growth through the discovery and development of major base metal mineral deposits in Tier 1 jurisdictions of North America.

Investment Banking Executive with over 30 years of experience focused on global capital markets. He is the former Managing Director and Head of Distribution and Corporate access (Asia) for Citi, where he managed and maintained a team of over 350 financial market professionals across 10 countries in public capital markets. Paul has a long background dealing with the senior management of listed and unlisted corporations on public market strategy and has extensive experience in the entire lifespan of a publicly listed entity, including IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, asset purchases and sales, restructures and capital raises. He is a proven leader and business strategist with an intimate knowledge of financial markets and corporate governance issues.

