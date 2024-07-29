Iron ore under pressure

Iron ore prices experienced a volatile week, with values fluctuating near the psychologically important $US100 per tonne mark on the Singapore Exchange. While the commodity managed to close at $US102.40 on Friday, a slight uptick from the previous week's $US104.52, market sentiment remains subdued.

The mixed performance of major mining giants offers a snapshot of the industry's current state. Vale, despite production and sales increases that helped maintain earnings within expectations, faces headwinds from a sluggish Chinese demand environment. In contrast, Fortescue Metals Group is poised to deliver strong earnings, buoyed by robust fourth-quarter production and sales figures, coupled with a higher average selling price compared to the previous year.

Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest iron ore producer, is set to release its half-year financial results on Wednesday. Analysts anticipate a solid performance underpinned by a surge in copper prices and the continued strength of the company's Pilbara iron ore operations.

However, the broader iron ore market remains under pressure due to swelling inventories at Chinese ports. The weekly Mysteel survey revealed a concerning increase in iron ore stocks at 45 major Chinese ports to nearly 153 million tonnes, as arrivals consistently outpaced consumption by steel mills. This oversupply situation has exacerbated concerns about weakening demand in the world's largest steel producer.

While the recent price recovery offers a glimmer of hope, the underlying fundamentals suggest that the iron ore market is likely to remain volatile in the near term. Continued monitoring of Chinese steel production, infrastructure investment, and global economic conditions will be crucial for assessing the outlook for iron ore prices.

Potential Factors to Watch: