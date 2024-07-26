Economics / FNN Content / Video / Weekly Wrap

July 26, 2024

Winston’s Weekly: Market rotation and interest rate outlook

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

Winston Sammut, the Director Property of Euree Asset Management, gives his weekly take on the REITs sector.

Topics discussed include:

  • US markets, and the rotation out of the Magnificent Seven and tech stocks
  • Economic indicators
  • The Australian office market
  • Lifestyle Communities' legal challenges
  • A look at Hotel Property Investments

Companies discussed include:

  • Goodman Group Limited (ASX:GMG)
  • Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC)
  • Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI)

Disclaimer: This information is General Advice only and does not take into account your individual objectives, financial situation, or needs. You should consider whether the advice is appropriate to your personal circumstances. It is recommended that you consult your own financial advisor before making any decisions regarding any information, strategies or products mentioned. Additionally, please note that Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ), the parent company of Finance News Network, owns an interest in Euree Asset Management.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

US economic growth surges to 2.8% in June quarter

Challenges in reducing reliance on Chinese rare earths amid low prices and market dominance

Unprecedented rate cuts

ASIC accuses COFCO of manipulating wheat futures market

Ford shares drop over 11% after disappointing June quarter report

Airlines adjust strategies as “revenge travel” surge fades