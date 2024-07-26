Economics / FNN Content / Video

July 26, 2024

The Last Word: Episode 2

This week on The Last Word, Paul and Chris dissected a tumultuous week in the markets. Political developments, particularly surrounding the US presidential election, were highlighted as major market influencers. The tech sector, dominated by the "Magnificent Seven," experienced a correction as investors adopted a more cautious stance. Meanwhile, the energy sector witnessed increased merger and acquisition activity. In terms of economic indicators, the US showed signs of potential interest rate cuts, while Australia grappled with persistent inflation challenges.

