July 24, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Hexima, Alcidion, Killi Resources

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

 

Hexima (ASX:HXL) has entered into a binding but conditional share sale agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Real Thing Entertainment Pty Ltd. Real Thing has developed an artificial intelligence platform that allows users to achieve outcomes using simple voice commands through to complex dialogue. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 1.8 cents.

Alcidion (ASX:ALC) has been selected as the preferred Electronic Patient Record (EPR) supplier by North Cumbria. The Total Contract Value (TCV) is under negotiation, but is likely to be in the range of A$30-40M over the next 10 years depending on the modules included. Shares are trading 21.82 per cent higher at 6.7 cents.

Killi Resources (ASX:KLI) has announced that parallel gold structures has been identified at Kaa Mt Rawdon West Project in Queensland. Assays have continued to indicate a new epithermal gold system at Kaa target. Shares are trading 4.55 per cent lower at 10.5 cents.  

