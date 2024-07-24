Perpetual sees $12.4 billion drop in AUM

Perpetual (ASX:PPT) has reported a significant decrease in its assets under management (AUM), which fell by $12.4 billion in the fourth quarter, ending at $215 billion as of June 30. This drop contrasts with the $227.4 billion reported as of March 31.

Chief Executive Officer Rob Adams highlighted several factors contributing to this decline, including institutional client redemptions, delays in new institutional funds, and a downturn in equity markets.

The decrease in AUM was influenced by a combination of negative market movements, $1.4 billion in distributions, $2.1 billion in currency impacts, and net outflows totaling $8.9 billion.

Notably, net outflows were concentrated in Australian equities, multi-asset, and cash strategies. On the other hand, Australian fixed income strategies continued to see positive net inflows.

Perpetual’s shares were last traded at $22.75.