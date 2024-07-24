FNN Content / Shares

July 24, 2024

Perpetual sees $12.4 billion drop in AUM

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

Perpetual (ASX:PPT) has reported a significant decrease in its assets under management (AUM), which fell by $12.4 billion in the fourth quarter, ending at $215 billion as of June 30. This drop contrasts with the $227.4 billion reported as of March 31.

Chief Executive Officer Rob Adams highlighted several factors contributing to this decline, including institutional client redemptions, delays in new institutional funds, and a downturn in equity markets.

The decrease in AUM was influenced by a combination of negative market movements, $1.4 billion in distributions, $2.1 billion in currency impacts, and net outflows totaling $8.9 billion.

Notably, net outflows were concentrated in Australian equities, multi-asset, and cash strategies. On the other hand, Australian fixed income strategies continued to see positive net inflows.

Perpetual’s shares were last traded at $22.75.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

Flight Centre shares drop following forecast downgrade amid falling airfares

Iron ore prices sink below $US100 as Chinese policy meeting fails to impress

General Motors’ strong Q2 results overshadowed by market reaction

US small-caps surge: Best performance in 40 years and a “multi-decade opportunity”

US markets hover near flat ahead of key earnings releases

Tesla faces market reality