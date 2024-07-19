Economics / FNN Content / Video

July 19, 2024

Winston’s Weekly: Rate outlook drives market sector rotation

By Manny Anton | More Articles by Manny Anton

 

Prospects for USA rate cuts in September has generated greater focus on interest rate sensitive sectors and securities driving momentum for small caps and real estate . Meanwhile, domestically, markets await the August reporting period to provide greater clarity on the investment outlook as we comment on Dexus Group (ASX: DXS), Lifestyle Communities (ASX: LIC) and Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX: QRI).

Disclaimer: Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ), the parent company of Finance News Network, owns a 20 per cent interest in Euree Asset Management.

