July 19, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Flynn Gold, Metalicity, Argosy Minerals

By Abbey Phillipps

 

Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1) has announced a new high-grade gold discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. 17 out of 36 grab rock chip samples assayed over 10g/t of gold. Shares are trading 53.85 per cent higher at 4 cents.

Metalicity (ASX:MCT) has announced it has the opportunity to acquire the world class, Admiral Bay Zinc Project in WA. Admiral Bay hosts one of the largest zinc resources in the world. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.

Argosy Minerals (ASX:AGY) has announced that a lithium carbonate spot sales contract has been executed with a Korean customer. The sales contract is executed for 20 metric tonnes of battery quality >99.5% lithium carbonate. Shares are trading 8.75 per cent higher at 8.7 cents.

