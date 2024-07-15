FNN Content / Markets

July 15, 2024

ASX closes 0.73% higher: Iron ore prices advancing

Shares are rising amid a broad rally. Iron ore prices are advancing. However, China's growth is weakening more than expected as the outlook darkens. Investors are rushing to safe havens after the assassination attempt on the former US president.

At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.73 per cent higher at 8,017.60.

Futures

The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 92 points.

The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 14.75 points.

The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 89.5 points.

The SPI futures are up 60 points.

Best and worst performers

All sectors are in the black. The best-performing sector was Information Technology, up 1.39 per cent. The sector with the fewest gains was Industrials, up 0.25 per cent.

The best-performing large cap was SEEK (ASX:SEK), closing 3.96 per cent higher at $21.54. It was followed by shares in WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) and James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX).

The worst-performing large cap was Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY), closing 2.91 per cent lower at $6.01. It was followed by shares in Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) and Infratil (ASX:IFT).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has lost 2.45 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 1.43 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.63 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2,409.50 an ounce.

Iron ore is 0.1 per cent lower at US$108.00 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.02 per cent rise.

Light crude is trading $0.04 lower at US$82.17 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 67.68 US cents.

