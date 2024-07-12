FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

July 12, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Immutep, Middle Island Resources, Inca Minerals

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

To register for today's webinar click here.

Immutep (ASX:IMM) has announced positive results from Cohort B of the TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial: Eftilagimod alfa (efti) in combination with KEYTRUDA®. The results demonstrate efficacy as first-line treatment for recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients with negative PD-L1 expression. Shares are trading 20.34 per cent higher at 35.5 cents.

Middle Island Resources (ASX:MDI) announces the commencement of exploration drilling at the Barkly Copper-Gold Super Project in the Northern Territory. The company looks to unlock the potential of this significantly under-explored region. Shares are trading 7.14 per cent higher at 1.5 cents.

Inca Minerals (ASX:ICG) advises it has now executed final Share Purchase Agreement’s for the sale of its Peruvian assets. Inca has sold its holdings in Inca Peru’s two companies Brillandino Minerales (BMS) and Inca Minerales (IMS). Shares are trading flat at 0.6 cents.  

