Stocks of the Hour: Augustus Minerals, Clara Resources, Taruga Minerals

To register for Friday's webinar click here.
Augustus Minerals (ASX:AUG) has announced high grade copper and gold results at the Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region. The results included 35 per cent of copper and 10 grams per tonne of gold. Shares are trading 176.32 per cent higher at 10 .5 cents.
Clara Resources (ASX:C7A) has announced that its stake in First Tin has been sold, realising net proceeds of A$4.3m. Proceeds from the sale will be applied towards the Ashford acquisition and the discharging $1.1m debt facility. Shares are trading 63.64 per cent higher at 1.8 cents.
Taruga Minerals (ASX:TAR) has announced that the high grade copper strike has been extended at the Wyacca Copper Project in South Australia. Results include 13.6 per cent copper from a dolomite vein. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 0.8 cents.