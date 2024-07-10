FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

July 10, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Infini Resources, Mako Gold, Elementos

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

Infini Resources (ASX:I88) has announced exceptionally high-grade uranium soil assays confirmed at Portland Creek. The Project is located in the uranium-friendly jurisdiction of Newfoundland, Canada. Shares are trading 57.14 per cent higher at 77 cents.

Mako Gold (ASX:MKG) has announced that the RC drilling program has commenced at the Napie Project. Drilling is targeting three high-grade zones identified from recent mapping and trenching programs within the vast Tchaga North area. Shares are trading 22.22 per cent 1.1 cents.

Elementos (ASX:ELT) has intersected additional un-targeted high-grade tin and copper mineralisation at the Cleveland Tin Project in Tasmania. The new un-targeted C2124 intercepts are significant as they are interpreted to likely represent the discovery of a new zone/lens of tin-copper mineralisation. Shares are trading flat at 12 cents.

