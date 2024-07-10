Economics / FNN Content

July 10, 2024

China’s inflation numbers fall short of expectations

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

China’s consumer price inflation rose by 0.2% in June from a year ago, missing expectations, while producer prices fell in line with forecasts, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll had anticipated a 0.4% year-on-year increase in the consumer price index (CPI) for June, but the actual rise was only half of that expectation. Core CPI, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, rose by 0.6% year-on-year, slightly slower than the 0.7% increase observed for the first six months of the year.

The producer price index (PPI), which measures factory-gate prices, fell by 0.8% from a year ago, aligning with expectations. Despite this, concerns about deflation persist as domestic demand remains weak.

"The risk of deflation has not faded in China. Domestic demand remains weak," noted Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, in a report.

Pork prices surged by 18.1% in June from a year ago, while beef prices dropped by 13.4%. Additionally, tourism prices increased by 3.7% year-on-year in June, down by 0.8% from May.

China’s retail sales of consumer goods rose by 3.7% year-on-year to 3,921.1 billion yuan in May 2024, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on June 17. From January to May, the total retail sales of consumer goods nationwide reached 19,523.7 billion yuan, marking a 4.1% year-on-year increase.

Zhang emphasized the need for China to rely on exports to support growth in the first half of the year. The country is scheduled to release trade data for June on Friday.

While China's inflation remains low due to lackluster domestic demand, this contrasts with major economies like the U.S., where prices have stayed elevated.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

Analysis of Johns Lyng Group, Macquarie Technology Group and Rolls-Royce Holdings

Reserve Bank of New Zealand hints at possible rate cut

Short sellers pocket $10 billion in profits despite S&P 500 surge

Chile’s government expects to surpass project target amid strong private sector interest

China’s NEV sales surge amidst decline in internal combustion market

Powell hints at possible rate cut amid cooling inflation