FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

July 9, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Killi Resources, Solis Minerals, Future Battery Minerals

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

Killi Resources (ASX:KLI) has confirmed a high-grade gold-copper structure at Mt Rawdon West Project, Queensland. This includes multiple high-grade gold and copper rock chips including an outstanding 238g/t of gold and 5.4 per cent copper. Shares are trading 60.47 per cent higher at 6.9 cents.

Solis Minerals (ASX:SLM) has announced high grade copper samples have been identified at the Cinto Project in Peru. Significant structures are evident in the 100m wide exposed area, with abundant copper oxide mineralisation in historical artisanal workings. Shares are trading 27.91 per cent higher at 11 cents.

Future Battery Minerals (ASX:FBM) announced that all assays have been received from Phase 4B Reverse Circulation (RC) extensional drilling of Big Red pegmatite at Kangaroo Hills Lithium Project. Results successfully extended the thick, high-grade Big Red pegmatite a further 200m, which remains open to the north. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 3.5 cents.
 

About Abbey Phillipps

View more articles by Abbey Phillipps →

More Related Articles

NAB survey reveals mixed signals

ASX up 0.8% near noon: S&P 500 hits a new record high

Bapcor announces new leadership, rejects Bain Capital’s buyout offer

Apple reclaims top spot as world’s most valuable company

Canada tightens rules to protect domestic mining industry

Nvidia & Apple push the Nasdaq to another record close