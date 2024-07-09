Economics / FNN Content

July 9, 2024

Apple reclaims top spot as world’s most valuable company

Apple shares continued their recent bounce on Monday, reclaiming the top spot as the world’s most valuable company.

Shares in the iPhone giant rose 0.65%, taking the company’s value to $US3.49 trillion, just ahead of Microsoft, whose shares eased 0.3%, reducing its value to $US3.47 trillion.

Nvidia performed the best of the trio, with a near 1.9% gain on Monday, ending at a value of $US3.15 trillion. This rise was larger than last week’s increase.

Apple shares are up almost 18% in the past month in a rally that defies earlier gloom. Microsoft shares are up nearly 9%, while Nvidia's huge rise has temporarily slowed, with the shares up by 5.2%.

Still, all three have outperformed the S&P 500, which is up just 4% in the past month.

Nvidia has underperformed compared to Nasdaq in the same period, with Nasdaq up 7%.

