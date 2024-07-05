Stocks of the Hour: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Mt Malcolm Mines, Auric Mining

To register for today's webinar click here.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) announced the final set of results from a study evaluating the DNA-repair capacity of afamelanotide on skin of healthy volunteers exposed to UV radiation. The study was conducted at Salford Royal Hospital in Manchester, a centre globally acknowledged for its expertise in assessing the effects of UV-induced skin damage. Shares are trading 11.93 per cent higher at $16.98.
Mt Malcolm Mines (ASX:M2M) announced unprecedented gold results from the recent Grade Control RC drilling campaign at the Golden Crown Prospect. The results include 14m 16.78 grams per tonne of Au from 4m. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 4.2 cents.
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) announced that the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine Auric is expected to bank $3M cash this quarter. In addition, toll milling of 150,000 tonnes is expected to start in 3 weeks. Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 22 cents.