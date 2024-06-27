Markets drift sideways ahead of key inflation data

Equity markets hovered around flat most of the day as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of key inflation data due out on Friday.

The S&P 500 managed to tip into the green closing 0.16 per cent higher. The Dow Jones also managed a positive close finishing 0.04 per cent higher. The tech heavy Nasdaq was the best performing major index closing 0.49 per cent higher

In company news, Amazon surged 3.9 per cent hitting a new all-time high pushing the Mega cap above $2 trillion in market value for the first time. Amazon now joins Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft in reaching the key milestone.

Outside of the Mega cap tech names, FedEx surged 15.5 per cent after delivering above consensus fourth-quarter results. Rivian Automotive popped 23.2 per cent after Volkswagen Group said it would invest up to $5 billion in the electric vehicle company.

In after market news, Micron Technology was trading 6 per cent lower after reporting results and giving lower than expected guidance for Fiscal fourth-quarter sales.

In a boost for the financial sector, the Federal Reserve announced that all 31 US banks passed the bank’s annual stress test and commented that “they are well positioned to weather a severe recession and stay above minimum capital requirements”.

On the macro front investors now look to key inflation data due out on Friday with the release of May’s personal consumption expenditures price index. The Fed watches this measure closely and the market is eager to see prices continuing to moderate which would raise the likelihood of a cut in interest rates later this calendar year..

Turning to US sectors, the best performing sector was Consumer Discretionary which closed up 1.98 per cent. The worst performing sector was Energy which closed down 0.86 per cent.

In local news MI inflation expectations for June are due out at 11am AEST and Second quarter job vacancies at 11.30am AEST. RBA deputy governor, Andrew Hauser, is due to give a speech at the A50 Australian Economic Forum in Sydney at 7.30pm AEST. Across the Tasman NZ June consumer confidence numbers are due out at 8am and business confidence at 11am AEST.

Futures

The SPI futures are pointing to a 1.1 per cent fall.

Currency

One Australian dollar at 7.25am was buying 66.49 US cents.

Commodities

Gold has lost 0.76 per cent. Silver has added 0.22 per cent. Copper has lost 0.09 per cent. Oil has added 0.09 per cent.

Figures around the globe

European markets closed lower. London’s FTSE fell 0.27 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.12 per cent, and Paris closed 0.69 per cent lower.

Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 1.26 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.09 per cent while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.76 per cent higher.

Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.71 per cent lower at 7,783.01.

Ex-dividends

Australian Unity Off (ASX:AOF) is paying 9.7 cents unfranked

APA Group (ASX:APA) is paying 29.5 cents unfranked

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) is paying 4.25 cents unfranked

Arena REIT. (ASX:ARF) is paying 4.35 cents unfranked

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) is paying 9.27 cents unfranked

Carindale Property (ASX:CDP) is paying 13.551 cents unfranked

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is paying 23 cents 90 per cent franked

Centuria I REIT (ASX:CIP) is paying 4 cents unfranked

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) is paying 6.5 cents unfranked

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is paying 0.75 cents unfranked

Centuria Capital (ASX:CNI) is paying 5 8

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) is paying 3 cents unfranked

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) is paying 4 cents unfranked

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) is paying 5.335 cents unfranked

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) is paying 4.1 cents unfranked

Dexus (ASX:DXS) is paying 21.3 cents unfranked

Elanor Commercial Property Fund I (ASX:ECF) is paying 2.125 cents unfranked

Eildon Capital Group (ASX:EDC) is paying 4 cents unfranked

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) is paying 2.5 cents unfranked

Fat Prophets (ASX:FPP) is paying 3 cents unfranked

Gryphon Capital (ASX:GCI) is paying 1.39 cents unfranked

Garda Prpty Group (ASX:GDF) is paying 1.575 cents unfranked

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) is paying 2.5 cents unfranked

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) is paying 15 cents unfranked

Growthpoint Property (ASX:GOZ) is paying 9.65 cents unfranked

GPT Group (ASX:GPT) is paying 12 cents unfranked

Healthco Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) is paying 2 cents unfranked

Homeco Daily Needs (ASX:HDN) is paying 2.075 cents unfranked

Hotel Property (ASX:HPI) is paying 9.5 cents unfranked

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) is paying 1.67 cents unfranked

Liberty Fin Group (ASX:LFG) is paying 13 cents unfranked

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) is paying 6 cents unfranked

National Storage (ASX:NSR) is paying 5.5 cents unfranked

Perpetual Credit Trust (ASX:PCI) is paying 1.4079 cents unfranked

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) is paying 8.24 cents unfranked

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) is paying 2.9325 cents unfranked

Region Group (ASX:RGN) is paying 7 cents unfranked

Stockland (ASX:SGP) is paying 16.6 cents unfranked

360 Capital Mortgage (ASX:TCF) is paying 6.5 cents unfranked

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) is paying 32 cents 0.23 per cent franked

360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP) is paying 1.5 cents unfranked

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) is paying 0.75 cents unfranked

Virgin Money Uk PLC (ASX:VUK) is paying 3.8506 cents unfranked

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) is paying 4.12 cents unfranked

Dividends payable

Tower Ltd (ASX:TWR)

GQG Partners Inc (ASX:GQG)

Newmont Corp (ASX:NEM)

Sources: Bloomberg, FactSet, IRESS, TradingView, UBS, Bourse Data, Trading Economics, CoinMarketCap.

