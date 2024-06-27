FNN Content / Shares / Video / Webinars / Weekly Wrap

June 27, 2024

Immutep (ASX:IMM) TACTI-003 results, June 2024

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) Executive Director and CEO Marc Voigt, Chief Scientific Officer Professor Frédéric Triebel, Chief Medical Officer Dr Florian Vogl, and Senior Vice President Strategic Development Christian Mueller present on Immutep's latest clinical results.

Key points:

  • Efti in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in first line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (1L HNSCC) led to overall response rates that exceed KEYTRUDA monotherapy across all levels of PD-L1 expression
  • In the randomised, controlled Cohort A, the combination shows the strongest performance in patients with high PD-L1 expression (CPS >20) with an overall response rate (ORR) of 31.0% as compared to 18.5% for KEYTRUDA monotherapy
  • In patients with negative PD-L1 expression (CPS <1, Cohort B), a patient population with no effective chemotherapy-free options, the response rate has substantially improved from the preliminary 26.9% ORR reported in April and topline results with additional data has been accepted for oral presentation at an ESMO Virtual Plenary session on 11th July
  • Additional clinical data from TACTI-003 will be presented at a medical conference in H2 CY2024
  • Based on the positive topline results, the Company will discuss the path forward in 1L HNSCC with regulatory agencies

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

US markets remain cautious ahead of key inflation data

Australian job vacancy trends in May 2024

Lynas to invest $25 million in expanding rare earth product line

ASX drops 1.18% near noon: All sectors in red

US Federal Reserve stress tests

Southern Cross Media Group declines proposal to acquire regional newspapers from ACM