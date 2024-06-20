Potential gas shortages on East Coast

As temperatures plummet on the East Coast, a dual threat looms: a shortfall in gas supplies exacerbated by a lack of renewable power generation. The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has issued a stark "threat notice," cautioning that current conditions could lead to peak day shortfalls in gas supply across NSW, Victoria, the ACT, South Australia, and Tasmania, persisting possibly until the end of September.

This predicament underscores years of struggle in the southeast to develop new gas projects, compounded by regulatory hurdles that have hindered efforts to meet rising demand. Industry voices lament that warnings of impending shortages have gone unheeded for half a decade, leaving businesses now bearing the brunt of inadequate preparation.

The role of gas in Australia's energy mix has sparked political debate, with the Coalition advocating for its essential role in ensuring affordable energy prices until nuclear power becomes operational. Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor emphasized the need for a balanced approach between renewables and gas, criticizing what he termed an "immature debate" over energy policy.

Meanwhile, industry leaders like Steve Davies from the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association underscore the crucial role gas plays during times of low renewable output, such as the current winter period marked by minimal wind power. He highlighted that gas-powered generation has significantly increased to compensate for reduced renewable contributions, keeping homes heated and lights on.

Victoria, a state heavily reliant on gas-powered generation during colder months, has already seen its gas usage peak this winter compared to the entirety of the previous season. This increased demand has strained supply chains, exacerbated by maintenance at key production facilities like the Longford gas plant, which is operating below capacity due to ongoing repairs.

In response to concerns raised by AEMO, Victorian Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio sought to reassure residents, emphasizing that recent alerts were precautionary measures to ensure adequate gas supply amidst heightened consumption. Nevertheless, the situation remains fluid, with gas storage levels at facilities like the Iona plant in Victoria facing depletion, further complicating efforts to stabilize supply.

As the winter chill persists, experts like Josh Stabler from Energy Edge warn that the risk of shortages will only escalate, necessitating careful management of remaining gas reserves to sustain supply through the season. With regulatory frameworks prioritizing household over industrial needs, any shortfall in supply would likely impact businesses reliant on consistent energy access.

The current scenario underscores Australia's ongoing energy challenges, highlighting the delicate balance required between renewable energy expansion and the reliable provision of gas-powered generation, particularly during peak demand periods. As stakeholders navigate these complexities, the resilience of the energy sector in adapting to evolving conditions will be crucial in mitigating future risks and ensuring energy security for all Australians.