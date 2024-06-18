FNN Content / Shares

June 18, 2024

City Chic Collective halts shares for asset sale and capital raise

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Sydney-based women’s fashion wear group City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX) has requested a halt in trading of its shares until next Monday (June 24). This pause will allow the company to finalize the sale of assets from its Avenue business and secure new capital.

In a letter to the ASX, City Chic announced plans for a capital raising initiative. This will involve a fully underwritten institutional placement and a fully underwritten pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in City Chic.

Details of the Avenue sale were not disclosed in the statement. The request for an extended trading halt suggests that achieving the capital raising goal might be challenging.

City Chic's shares have experienced a 45% decline year-to-date, closing at 30 cents on Monday. The company currently holds a market value slightly over $68 million, with just $3.5 million in cash as of December 2021.

In 2019, City Chic acquired the online assets of Avenue from the administrators of the failed US retailer for approximately $24.4 million. Notably, Avenue’s performance in the December 2023 half-year did not receive mention in the company’s interim report earlier this year.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

Stocks of the Hour: Tinybeans, Patagonia Lithium, Elementos

ASX up 0.92% near noon following Wall Street’s gains

Megacap tech names lead US markets to new record

Canada secures rare earth materials from Vital Metals

Chinese economic data disappoints

ASX falls by 0.3%: Cautious sentiment ahead of RBA’s decision