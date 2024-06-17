ASX down 0.06% near noon: Aus job ads decline

Australian job advertisements, as measured by ANZ-Indeed, decreased by 2.1% in May, following a peak decline of 23.9% from November 2022, yet remaining over 20% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.06 per cent lower at 7,719.70.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 10 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Communication Services, up 0.46 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 0.84 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX), trading 3.13 per cent higher at $17.13. It is followed by shares in ASX (ASX:ASX) and Medibank Private (ASX:MPL).

The worst-performing large cap is The a2 Milk Company (ASX:A2M), trading 3.15 per cent lower at $6.77. It is followed by shares in GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) and Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2342.60 an ounce.

Iron ore is 1.0 per cent higher at US$107.65 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.1 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 66.04 US cents.