FNN Content / Markets

June 14, 2024

ASX down 0.35% near noon following Wall Street’s surge

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.35 per cent lower at 7,722.30, following Wall Street's surge to record highs, driven by increased investor confidence in companies poised to benefit from artificial intelligence.

Nvidia and Apple saw gains, while Broadcom and Adobe surged significantly post-market.

Additionally, Tesla's stock rose after shareholders approved Elon Musk's controversial $US56 billion pay package. In Europe, stocks fell due to the upset victory of Marine Le Pen's National Rally over Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance in the European Parliament ballot, leading to political upheaval as parties mobilize for upcoming elections.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 32 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Utilities, up 0.27 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Industrials, down 0.91 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL), trading 0.97 per cent higher at $6.26. It is followed by shares in Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) and Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY).

The worst-performing large cap is Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN), trading 3.23 per cent lower at $3.59. It is followed by shares in Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) and ASX (ASX:ASX).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2319.80 an ounce.

Iron ore is 1.4 per cent higher at US$106.60 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.1 per cent rise.

One Australian dollar is buying 66.30 US cents.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

Stocks of the Hour: Pearl Gull Iron, Tempus Resources, South Harz Potash

Chinese NEV sales rebound despite impending EU tariffs

Three charts that indicate great trading opportunities

Elementos (ASX:ELT) to acquire interest in Spanish tin smelter

Apple reclaims top spot as most valuable company globally

IEA warns of impending global oil glut