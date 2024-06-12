Stocks of the Hour: Reach Resources, Nico Resources, Global Lithium Resources, INOVIQ

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Reach Resources (ASX:RR1 & RR1OA) has announced that assay results from the latest field program at Wabli Creek have identified a primary source of high grade Nb/REE mineralisation. Most importantly, these latest high-grade assay results confirm that the hard rock source material holds the same or similar high-grade concentrations as the weathered surface material. Shares are trading 66.67 per cent higher at 2 cents.

Nico Resources (ASX:NC1) has been granted an extension to the previous EPA approval for the future development of the Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt Project. Wingellina is a world-class oxide-type nickel-cobalt limonite deposit located in the Musgrave Ranges of WA, approximately 100 km east of BHP’s planned West Musgrave Nickel-Copper Project. Shares are trading flat at 12.5 cents.

Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1) announced a 43% increase in Manna Lithium Deposit Mineral Resource to 51.6Mt. In addition, the company reported a 26% increase in total contained Li2O. Shares are trading flat at 31 cents.

INOVIQ (ASX:IIQ) announced that its NEURO-NET™ technology can isolate brain-derived exosomes in Alzheimer’s Disease. NEURO-NET captures exosomes secreted from various brain cells. Shares are trading 22.12 per cent higher at 69 cents.

