FNN Content / Markets

June 7, 2024

ASX up 0.18% near noon: Gains in iron ore, lithium, and coal

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

Australian shares opened with a 0.2% increase driven by gains in mining sectors like iron ore, lithium, and coal, although this was tempered by weaknesses in healthcare and technology.

Key mining players such as Fortescue and BHP experienced notable rises, while gold miners Regis and Bellevue Gold also saw increases, coinciding with a rise in the gold price to $2377 per ounce.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, stocks mirrored record highs ahead of the release of the May US payrolls report, while the European Central Bank implemented a significant rate cut, signaling an improved inflation outlook but offering no clear indication of future rate adjustments.

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.18 per cent higher at 7,835.70.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 19 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Materials, up 0.89 per cent. The worst-performing sector is REITs, down 0.42 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Newmont Corporation (ASX:NEM), trading 3.28 per cent higher at $63.83. It is followed by shares in GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) and Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG).

The worst-performing large cap is Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ), trading 5.14 per cent lower at $5.91. It is followed by shares in Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) and Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2393.60 an ounce.

Iron ore is 2.6 per cent higher at US$109.10 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.61 per cent rise.

One Australian dollar is buying 66.67 US cents.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

Shares up/bond yields down, GDP close to stalling, Wages growth slowing, Fed signals easing

Failed BHP takeover sparks mining sector rally

icetana (ASX:ICE) – Webinar Presentation

Kinatico (ASX:KYP) – Webinar Presentation

Stealth Group Holdings (ASX:SGI) – Webinar Presentation

Walkabout Resources (ASX:WKT) – Webinar Presentation