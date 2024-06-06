Economics / FNN Content

June 6, 2024

Wall Street milestone: Three companies surpass $3 trillion mark

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Market values continue to fluctuate at the top of Wall Street, and for the first time ever, a session finished with three companies worth $US3 trillion or more.

First, Apple became the first $US3 trillion company, then it fell back and was overtaken by Microsoft, which has remained at the peak for several months.

Wednesday saw two $US3 trillion companies at once, as Nvidia continued its surge, and Apple’s recent rebound saw it regain the record level.

Apple’s recent rebound saw it finish at $US3.004 trillion. Nvidia’s market cap surpassed Apple’s at $US3.005 trillion during intraday trading on Wednesday, as investors piled into the stock ahead of the 10-for-1 split after trading today (Thursday) and starting first up Friday.

At the close, Nvidia was worth $US3.01 trillion after a 5% price rise on the day, and Apple shares closed at $US3 trillion after a rise of nearly 0.8%.

Ahead lies Microsoft, with a value of $US3.15 trillion.

Nvidia’s market value has risen by $US1 trillion since late April alone, and they have gained around 133% so far this year.

It’s not often that another record ending for Nasdaq and the S&P 500, as we saw Wednesday, has been overshadowed by other news. But two companies reaching the $US3 trillion mark on the same day, and one for a second time, is certainly big news.

Next, the Nvidia split: where will the share price and market value end by the close on Friday?

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

Bank of Canada cuts key rates by 0.25%

Challenges and shifts in Australian car sales

Warren Buffett’s prudent investment strategy

Annual growth rate slowest since early 1990s recession (excluding pandemic years)

When weak news is good news on Wall Street

India’s stocks decline following surprise election