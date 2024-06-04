ASX down 0.2% near noon: Healthcare is best performing sector

Aus shares began the session with minimal change, leveling off shortly after the market opened. This stagnation was attributed to a decline in commodity prices, which adversely affected mining firms, counterbalancing any positive momentum in the healthcare sector.

At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.2 per cent lower at 7,745.40.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 17 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 0.31 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.12 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC), trading 3.89 per cent higher at $48.83. It is followed by shares in The Lottery Corporation (ASX:TLC) and EBOS Group (ASX:EBO).

The worst-performing large cap is Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL), trading 3.65 per cent lower at $6.33. It is followed by shares in Fortescue (ASX:FMG) and Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2367.60 an ounce.

Iron ore is 4.9 per cent lower at US$109.65 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.2 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 66.77 US cents.