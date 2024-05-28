FNN Content / Shares

May 28, 2024

Santana Minerals looks to fast-track Bendigo-Ophir gold project

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

Santana Minerals (ASX:SMI) CEO Damian Spring presents the Bendigo-Ophir gold project to the Environment Select Committee in NZ, highlighting its potential to significantly impact the national economy. Fast-tracking this project, recognized for its world-class mineral resources, could result in substantial economic gains for New Zealand.

A recent scoping study underscores the project's viability, projecting an annual gold production of 110k ounces over ten years. Financial analysis based on prevailing gold prices suggests potential export earnings exceeding $4 billion.

For further insights, the complete video presentation is available here

