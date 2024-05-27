FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

May 27, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: DY6 Metals, Armada Metals, Hydrix

DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6) has conducted an additional 7,000m of drilling at the Tundulu Project in Southern Malawi. Results confirm Tundulu’s potential as a significant REE project enriched in REE mineralised carbonatites. Shares are trading 215.79 per cent higher at 12 cents.

Armada Metals (ASX:AMM) has signed a binding agreement acquire 100% of the issued capital of Midwest Lithium. Midwest Lithium is a mineral explorer, targeting the exploration and development of hard rock lithium projects in the USA. Shares are trading 138.46 per cent higher at 3.1 cents.

Hydrix (ASX:HYD) has signed a $2.3m contract with European medical technology company Paul Hartmann AG. Under the Contract, which commences immediately, Hydrix will provide product development services to Hartmann. The Contract represents the second stage of works that Hydrix will undertake for Hartmann, as part of a multi-stage medical product development program. Shares are trading 45.45 per cent higher at 1.6 cents.

